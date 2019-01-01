FUN STUFF

New trampoline park opens in Clovis

EMBED </>More Videos

If you're looking for something fun and physical for your kids to do during winter break a new trampoline park just opened in Clovis.

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
If you're looking for something fun and physical for your kids to do during winter break a new trampoline park just opened in Clovis.

Defy Clovis features more than 35 trampolines that will entertain and could possibly 'wear-out' the most energetic child.

The 30,000 square foot facility also offers angled wall trampolines, launching decks, an indoor zipline and a ninja obstacle course.

This is the 306th park for company CircusTrix, founded by Valley native Case Lawrence.

"I think (this is) one of the meaningful things our company started here. This park and this market mean a lot to our company and we wanted to put our best foot forward and put our best product here and I feel like we have, with Defy Clovis, so I encourage people to come check it out," said Case Lawrence of CEO Circus Tricks.

The company's first park was Skywalk in Madera.

"Defy Clovis" is almost triple the size, with a capacity for more than 200 jumpers at a time.

Lawrence says you don't have to be a gymnast to enjoy the park - they offer activities for every age and skill set.

Defy Clovis is now open to the public -- but will be holding a grand opening later this month.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentchildrenfun stuffClovisMadera
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FUN STUFF
More than 1,000 Santas hit the street for charity race
Party like it's 1999 with these songs that will turn 20 in 2019
Firefighter dresses as Buddy the Elf, challenges strangers to pillow fights
How to get into the holiday spirit: 25 ways in 25 days
More fun stuff
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
Counting down to New Year's Rockin' Eve!
'Bird Box' sets new Netflix viewing record in its first week
Don't miss these 5 top-rated movies screening around Fresno
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Baby dies after being found in dumpster, 15-year-old mom arrested
Organizations to help employees affected by Downtown Visalia fire
20 firefighters battle Fresno's first blaze of the year
$100,000 worth of comic books stolen from storage unit
Police department offers to test meth for Zika
Fresno officers crack down on celebratory gunfire on New Year's Day
Homeless man killed, another wounded in shooting near Merced
Rose Parade 2019: Small fire extinguished after erupting on float
Show More
Child injured after entering rhinoceros enclosure at Florida zoo
Fresno police out in full force as Valley rings in the New Year
New Year brings new California laws
New Year's Eve celebrations across the world
How to make sure your pets have a warm, happy New Year's Eve
More News