New trampoline park opens in Clovis

If you're looking for something fun and physical for your kids to do during winter break a new trampoline park just opened in Clovis.Defy Clovis features more than 35 trampolines that will entertain and could possibly 'wear-out' the most energetic child.The 30,000 square foot facility also offers angled wall trampolines, launching decks, an indoor zipline and a ninja obstacle course.This is the 306th park for company CircusTrix, founded by Valley native Case Lawrence."I think (this is) one of the meaningful things our company started here. This park and this market mean a lot to our company and we wanted to put our best foot forward and put our best product here and I feel like we have, with Defy Clovis, so I encourage people to come check it out," said Case Lawrence of CEO Circus Tricks.The company's first park was Skywalk in Madera."Defy Clovis" is almost triple the size, with a capacity for more than 200 jumpers at a time.Lawrence says you don't have to be a gymnast to enjoy the park - they offer activities for every age and skill set.Defy Clovis is now open to the public -- but will be holding a grand opening later this month.