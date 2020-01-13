Oscars

Oscars 2020: When, how to watch - date, time for the Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES -- The countdown to the Academy Awards has begun! Here's what you need to know about the 2020 Oscars.

When are this year's Oscars? Where can I watch?



Watch the Oscars live on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. ET | 7 p.m. CT | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.

You can also tune into:
  • "Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet LIVE!" - 1 p.m. ET | 12 p.m. CT | 10 a.m. PT
  • "On The Red Carpet at the Oscars" - 4:30 p.m. ET | 1:30 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
  • "Oscars Live on the Red Carpet" - 6:30 p.m. ET | 5:30 p.m. CT | 3:30 p.m. PT
  • "On The Red Carpet After the Awards" - 11:00 p.m. ET | 10 p.m. CT | 8 p.m. PT (Check local listings)
  • "On The Red Carpet After Dark" - 2:35 a.m. ET | 1:35 a.m CT | 11:35 p.m. PT (Check local listings)

Click here for local listings.

Which movies were nominated?



Nine movies were nominated for best picture this year: "Ford v Ferrari," "The Irishman," "Jojo Rabbit," "Joker," "Little Women," "Marriage Story," "1917," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and "Parasite."

"Joker" leads the pack with 11 nominations, while "The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood" and "1917" trail close behind with 10 each.

A record 62 women were nominated for an Oscar, accounting for one-third of nominees for the 92nd Oscars.

Click here for a full list of 2020 Oscar nominations.

Who will host the Oscars?


The biggest night in Hollywood will go hostless for the second year in a row and will focus on big musical numbers, comedy and star power, according to ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke.

Where is the Oscars ceremony?


The Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles for its 19th consecutive year.

Related topics:
