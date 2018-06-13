ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Sexual assault case against Sylvester Stallone being reviewed by Los Angeles County DA

EMBED </>More Videos

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing a sexual assault case against actor Sylvester Stallone. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES --
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is reviewing a sexual assault case against actor Sylvester Stallone, a DA's office spokesperson said.

The case was presented by the Santa Monica Police Department.

Details of the case were not released. However, media reports last year indicated a woman had filed a police report in Santa Monica against Stallone about an incident in the 1990s.

At the time, Stallone's attorney said he "categorically disputes the claim."

That assault was alleged to have occurred at a time that would be beyond the statute of limitations. The DA's office did not specify the timing of the alleged incident or say how long the case would be under review.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentsylvester stallonesexual assaultcelebrity crimecelebrityLos Angeles Area
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
The three hottest events in Fresno this week
Jimmy Kimmel to open comedy club on Las Vegas Strip
Cliffhangers resolve at start of 'Station 19' season 2
Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes to perform at American Music Awards
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News