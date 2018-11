Each year, competitors at the National Gingerbread House Competition bring the idea of playing with your food to a whole new level.Gingerbread enthusiasts and creative types from all over North America come together in Asheville, NC to show off their skills.Over the last 26 years, the eye-popping pieces have become a symbol, marking the beginning of the holiday season.A panel of judges evaluates every creation based on originality/creativity, difficulty, overall appearance, precision, and consistency of theme.To make it especially fun, each entry is required to be comprised of at least 75 percent gingerbread.Since 2013, The National Gingerbread Competition started a holiday parking program which has raised more than $340,000 for local nonprofit organizations.The 2018 winning entries in the categories of adult, teen, youth and child include:Julie and Michael Andreacola, Indian Trail, NCCatherine Beddall, Ottawa, Ontario, CanadaGrier Rubeling, Cary, NCCourtland High School German Club, Spotsylvania, VAGabriella Arthur, Easley, SCChloe Jennings, Purlear, NCThe Salty Sketeboarding Bears on Mars, Asheville, NCCarly and Katie Owens, Taylorsville, NCS'morals, Greenville, SCCabarrus Charter Kids, China Grove, NCDavid and Trenton Hodges, Asheville, NCAddison Bennett, Rutherfordton, NC