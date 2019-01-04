'Escape Room' fire kills 5 teenage girls in Poland

WARSAW, Poland --
Officials in Poland say five teenage girls have been killed and one man hurt in a fire that broke out at an "Escape Room" game location in northern Poland.

Interior Minister Joachim Brudzinski said the victims were 15-year-old girls.

A police spokeswoman in the city of Koszalin, Monika Kosiec, said Friday the victims were probably celebrating one of their birthdays. A 25-year-old man has been hospitalized with burns and could not be immediately questioned by investigators.

Kosiec said the bodies were found after firefighters put out a fire that broke out around 5 p.m. at the location.

In an "Escape Room" game, the players are locked inside a room or building and must find clues that help them to leave it.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fire deathfireu.s. & worldteenagers
(Copyright ©2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Final goodbye to Newman Police Cpl. Ronil 'Ron' Singh
Trump threatens to keep the government shut down for a year or longer
Man, 3-year-old unharmed after debris flies through windshield on freeway
Ford recalls over 953,000 vehicles to replace inflators
North Carolina inmates help save officer's life
Teen accused of cheating after SAT score improved 330 points
Suspect dies after being shot by police in standoff in Visalia
Man sues Burger King over 'meals for life' deal after bathroom ordeal
Show More
Your tax refund is in doubt as long as government shutdown persists
Man tells 911 he killed his family before arrest: police
Fake pastor brought drug-filled Bible into NC jail, sheriff says
Clovis homeowner scares off intruder inside his home
The cost of law enforcement lip-sync challenges
More News