Evacuation warning issued in Merced as Bear Creek overflows

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An evacuation warning has been issued in Merced on Monday as an intense storm causes Bear Creek to overflow.
Officials are asking those impacted by the evacuation warning to be prepared to leave their homes if the creek reaches flood levels.
As of 5:45 pm Monday, the following streets are currently under an evacuation warning:
An evacuation center has been set up at the Merced County Fairgrounds, located at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way.