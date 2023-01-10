Evacuation warning issued in Merced as Bear Creek overflows

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An evacuation warning has been issued in Merced on Monday as an intense storm causes Bear Creek to overflow.

Officials are asking those impacted by the evacuation warning to be prepared to leave their homes if the creek reaches flood levels.

RELATED: Roads flooded, trees knocked down as powerful storm hits Merced County

As of 5:45 pm Monday, the following streets are currently under an evacuation warning:

W. North Bear Creek Drive

La Cresenta Ave

La Palma Ave

La Mirada Drive

Willowbrook Drive

Corona Court

Marietta Ave

Portola Way

Madrid Ave

Stoneybrook Ave

Dry Creek Court

Creekside Drive

Silver Creek Court

Springfield Court

Brookside Drive

Shadowbrook Drive

Driftwood Drive

Crystal Springs Ave

2500 N. Hwy 59

An evacuation center has been set up at the Merced County Fairgrounds, located at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way.