Evacuation warning issued in Merced as Bear Creek overflows

Tuesday, January 10, 2023 2:04AM

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- An evacuation warning has been issued in Merced on Monday as an intense storm causes Bear Creek to overflow.

Officials are asking those impacted by the evacuation warning to be prepared to leave their homes if the creek reaches flood levels.

As of 5:45 pm Monday, the following streets are currently under an evacuation warning:

  • W. North Bear Creek Drive
  • La Cresenta Ave
  • La Palma Ave
  • La Mirada Drive
  • Willowbrook Drive
  • Corona Court
  • Marietta Ave
  • Portola Way
  • Madrid Ave
  • Stoneybrook Ave
  • Dry Creek Court
  • Creekside Drive
  • Silver Creek Court
  • Springfield Court
  • Brookside Drive
  • Shadowbrook Drive
  • Driftwood Drive
  • Crystal Springs Ave
  • 2500 N. Hwy 59

    • An evacuation center has been set up at the Merced County Fairgrounds, located at 900 Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

