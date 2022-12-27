Where to get sandbags in the North Valley ahead of winter storm

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- First responders are urging residents to prepare a strong winter storm that is expected to hit the Valley this week.

The expected heavy rainfall throughout California brings a chance for flooding in certain areas.

Sandbags are being given out to residents several counties in the North Valley ahead of the storm.

You can find sandbags at the following locations in Merced, Mariposa, and Madera counties:

Merced County:

Ballico Fire Station

Address: 11284 Ballico Ave.

Cressey Fire Station

Address: 9255 Cressey Way

Delhi Fire Station 1

Address: 6056 Acacia St.

Dos Palos Wye Fire Station

Address: 8047 W. Dairy Lane

El Nido Fire Station

Address: 10537 S. Hwy 59

Mckee Fire Station

Address: 3360 N. McKee Rd.

McSwain Fire Station

Address: 961 Gur Rd and Hwy 140

Merced County Public Works

Address: 2165 W. Wardrobe Ave.

Planada Fire Station

Address: 9234 E. Broadway

Santa Nella Fire Station

Address: 29190 Centinella Rd.

Snelling Fire Station

Address:15974 Lewis St. (209) 563-6661

Stevinson Fire Station

Address: 2738 Lander Ave

Madera County:

Madera County Fire Station #8

Address: 47050 Road 417, Coarsegold

CAL Fire, Rancheria Fire Station:

Address: 53488 Road 200, North Fork

Madera County Fire Station #12:

Address: 48355 Liberty Drive, Oakhurst

Madera County Road 28 Complex

Address: Dirt Lot Between Animal Control Shelter and Madera County Jail (14225 Road 28, Madera)

Madera County Fire Station #3

Address: 25950 Avenue 18 1/2, Madera, CA 93638

Madera County Fire Station #19

Address: 35141 Bonadelle Avenue, Madera

Chowchilla Public Works Yard

Address: 360 North 1st Street, Chowchilla

Chowchilla City Hall

Address: 130 South 2" Street, Chowchilla, CA 93610

Chowchilla Police Department

Address: 122 Trinity Avenue, Chowchilla

Hours: After City Hall Business Hours Only

Mariposa County:

Old Mormon Bar Fire Station across from the fairgrounds

Don Pedro water treatment facility behind County Fire station 24.

Bags and sand on site for self-filling needs, you will need a shovel.