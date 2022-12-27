Where to get sandbags in the North Valley ahead of winter storm

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- First responders are urging residents to prepare a strong winter storm that is expected to hit the Valley this week.
The expected heavy rainfall throughout California brings a chance for flooding in certain areas.
Sandbags are being given out to residents several counties in the North Valley ahead of the storm.
You can find sandbags at the following locations in Merced, Mariposa, and Madera counties:
Merced County:
Ballico Fire Station
Address: 11284 Ballico Ave.
Cressey Fire Station
Address: 9255 Cressey Way
Delhi Fire Station 1
Address: 6056 Acacia St.
Dos Palos Wye Fire Station
Address: 8047 W. Dairy Lane
El Nido Fire Station
Address: 10537 S. Hwy 59
Mckee Fire Station
Address: 3360 N. McKee Rd.
McSwain Fire Station
Address: 961 Gur Rd and Hwy 140
Merced County Public Works
Address: 2165 W. Wardrobe Ave.
Planada Fire Station
Address: 9234 E. Broadway
Santa Nella Fire Station
Address: 29190 Centinella Rd.
Snelling Fire Station
Address:15974 Lewis St. (209) 563-6661
Stevinson Fire Station
Address: 2738 Lander Ave
Madera County:
Madera County Fire Station #8
Address: 47050 Road 417, Coarsegold
CAL Fire, Rancheria Fire Station:
Address: 53488 Road 200, North Fork
Madera County Fire Station #12:
Address: 48355 Liberty Drive, Oakhurst
Madera County Road 28 Complex
Address: Dirt Lot Between Animal Control Shelter and Madera County Jail (14225 Road 28, Madera)
Madera County Fire Station #3
Address: 25950 Avenue 18 1/2, Madera, CA 93638
Madera County Fire Station #19
Address: 35141 Bonadelle Avenue, Madera
Chowchilla Public Works Yard
Address: 360 North 1st Street, Chowchilla
Chowchilla City Hall
Address: 130 South 2" Street, Chowchilla, CA 93610
Chowchilla Police Department
Address: 122 Trinity Avenue, Chowchilla
Hours: After City Hall Business Hours Only
Mariposa County:
Old Mormon Bar Fire Station across from the fairgrounds
Don Pedro water treatment facility behind County Fire station 24.
Bags and sand on site for self-filling needs, you will need a shovel.