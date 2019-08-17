fire

Evacuations advised in Mariposa County as firefighters battle 1,300-acre fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents in Mariposa County are being asked to evacuate as firefighters battle the Gaines Fire.

The fire has spread rapidly and has now charred 1,300 acres with only 5% containment.

An evacuation advisory has been issued in the area of Pendola Garden Road and Highway 49, but at this time, they are not mandatory.

CAL FIRE said earlier that the fire was threatening structures.
