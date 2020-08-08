Exeter Police Department warning community of fake police officer scam

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Exeter Police Department is warning the public about a person who is impersonating a police officer to scam community members.Police released this statement about the incident, in which the suspect apparently told a Tulare County woman that he was an Exeter police officer and that her daughter had been in a terrible accident.The fake officer then began to ask for personal information but the woman hung up after noticing some things were off.Police say if you are ever unsure about whether you are speaking with an actual officer, you should hang up immediately and call the police department to confirm that officer's identity.