FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has been hospitalized after a shooting in Exeter.Police say it happened around 1:15 Friday morning in the area of I Street and Firebaugh Avenue.Police were called out for a report of shots fired.They arrived and found a 19-year-old man who had been shot once in the leg.Paramedics took the victim to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Exeter Police.