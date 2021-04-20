When should California lift its outdoor mask mandate? Health experts are conflicted

In Israel, the outdoor mask mandate was lifted over the weekend. And recent columns in Slate and The Atlantic ask if it's time to do the same thing here in the U.S.
So, is it?
RELATED: Half of US adults now have received at least 1 COVID shot
Local Bay Area health experts are conflicted.
"No, no, absolutely not," UCSF infectious disease expert Dr. George Rutherford told ABC7 News of lifting California's outdoor mask mandate.
"At this point in time, when we actually still have a lot of people unvaccinated and still 2,500 cases a day in California, new cases a day in California, it seems to me to be a prudent thing to continue."
Dr. Rutherford said he believed even Israel, where more than 50% of the population is fully vaccinated, may have lifted their mandate prematurely. In California, 32% of people are fully vaccinated.
But Dr. Monica Gandhi, also an infectious disease specialist at UCSF, had a different perspective. She told ABC7 News that she does think it is time to reconsider the outdoor masking mandate, given the low transmission rates for outside activities.
VIDEO: Why do some COVID survivors experience side effects hours after 1st vaccine shot?
"There's been a lot of data, especially over the last six months, that shows us that the risk of outdoor transmission is very low," Dr. Gandhi said. "In fact, there was a study from Ireland and a study from China, that looks at about 1 in 1,000 transmission occur outside, as opposed to indoor where we know there's more droplets and more transmission."
"So, in this setting of decreasing cases, and confidence in the vaccine, I think it's time to lift outdoor mask mandates," she added.
ABC7 News medical contributor Dr. Alok Patel said he doesn't believe the mask mandate should be fully lifted, but said he does agree it is time to reevaluate it.
"At least add some transparency, and maybe a goal for people out there to say 'hey, when we reach a certain number, go ahead and take your mask off when you're outdoors,' because there's a little bit of an inconsistency," Dr. Patel said.
RELATED: Mask mandate will remain, even after Newsom's June 15 reopening plans
"You can go to an outdoor restaurant, sit on a patio, and potentially be around eight other tables of people who are not wearing masks...but then you can be on the Embarcadero and there is still a requirement to wear a mask."
A spokesperson for the California Department of Public Health did not say whether the state is considering lifting the outdoor mask mandate, but suggested it is unlikely any changes will be made until at least the state reopening on June 15.
Dr. Rutherford believes that is for the best.
"I think as we get up into the 60% of people fully vaccinated, we can start to consider it," he said. "But we're going to have to see how it goes over the next couple months with the big push to reopen by June 15th."
Having trouble loading the tracker above? Click here to open it in a new window.
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows which counties can, can't reopen under reopening tiers
- Cheat sheet: What you can and can't do after being fully vaccinated
- How to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in every Bay Area county
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- Interactive map shows what's closed and what's reopening in the San Francisco Bay Area
- Data tracker: Coronavirus cases, deaths, hospitalizations in every Bay Area county
- Third stimulus check calculator: See how much you could get
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- Get the latest updates on California EDD, stimulus checks, unemployment benefits
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic