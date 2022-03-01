Education

FAFSA application deadline approaching for California students

By
EMBED <>More Videos

FAFSA application deadline approaching for California students

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Many students at Fresno City College don't want to wait until the last second.

They were filling out their FAFSA applications before Wednesday's deadline and hoping to qualify for financial aid.

"You would be considered for the Cal Grant program," says FCC Financial Aid Director Mikki Johnson. "It has been expanded and it is for students who are California community college students that meet the income criteria as well as a 2.0 GPA."

Johnson says about 60% of the students at FCC receive aid. Many students will need their parents' tax information for the application.

The state and federal grants can be used for tuition, books, even rent.

"Students that qualify for the maximum award can qualify for approximately $6,500 for the federal Pell grant," Johnson said.

The City College lab is open between 8 am and 5 pm to help students fill out their FAFSA applications.

California has seen a drop in financial aid applications due to the pandemic.

A decrease of 16.8% from a year ago among Fresno County students worries Johnson.

"It does only because I know how important education is," Johnson said. "It's concerning that students aren't attending college."

In addition to FAFSA applications for citizens and eligible non-citizens, there is also one for undocumented students or Dreamers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfresnocollegestudent loans
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman shot multiple times in southwest Fresno, police say
Valley pilot, Ukrainian wife raising money to help those in Ukraine
Parents, health experts discuss future changes to student mask mandate
California to lift mask mandate in schools on March 12
Shooting near high school in central Fresno leaves 1 in hospital
A list of Black-owned businesses and creators in the Fresno area
Ukraine seeks to join EU as round of talks with Russia ends
Show More
Madera 8th graders take part in Memorial March to remember Emmet Till
Hanford church closes it doors after nearly 65 years
Romney calls GOPers 'morons' for white supremacy event, Putin support
Visalia woman shares cancer journey on social media to raise awareness
Legendary boy band Boyz II Men is coming to Fresno!
More TOP STORIES News