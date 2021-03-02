education

Deadline to fill out FAFSA for California students is Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tuesday is the deadline in California to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for students looking for help paying for college.

The FAFSA is a form for incoming and future college students that determines their eligibility for financial aid.

Students can receive financial assistance for things such as two free years of community college, books, a computer and other educational expenses, like room and board.

If you still need help filling out your application, you should contact your high school counselor or visit studentaid.gov.
