Deadline to fill out FAFSA for California students is Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tuesday is the deadline in California to submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) for students looking for help paying for college.
The FAFSA is a form for incoming and future college students that determines their eligibility for financial aid.
Students can receive financial assistance for things such as two free years of community college, books, a computer and other educational expenses, like room and board.
If you still need help filling out your application, you should contact your high school counselor or visit studentaid.gov.
