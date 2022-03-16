Children First: Family, Food & Fitness

Stories include:

Doctors talk about childhood obesity and dispel myths about what's really in food you may think is healthy.

Chef Shayna shares tips on how to get kids to eat fruits and vegetables.

Fresno Metro Ministry teaches parents and kids how to change up family meals with healthier ingredients.

How a Tulare County physical education teacher is inspiring kids to move, on and off campus.

Parents are taking up offers of free Zumba classes in Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If children are hungry, they cannot concentrate on their studies.March is National Nutrition Month! ABC30 will air its new Children First program, Family, Food & Fitness on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. Action News anchors Graciela Moreno and Jason Oliveira host the special focusing on local programs connecting families with nutritious food and promoting fitness.Viewers can also stream live on ABC30's Connected TV apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.According to Feeding America, the number of children facing hunger in the United States rose during the pandemic from ten million in 2019 to nearly 12 million children in 2020.ABC30 has long been dedicated to covering the important challenges and opportunities among youth in Central California. Children First is a year-round effort by KFSN. The award-winning program shows how the average person can make a difference in a child's life and highlights local organizations working with children. The Children First campaign includes half-hour programs like "Family, Food & Fitness," public service announcements and special stories that air on Action News.