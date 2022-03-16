Children First: Family, Food & Fitness

March is National Nutrition Month! ABC30 will air its new Children First program, Family, Food & Fitness on Sunday, March 20, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. Action News anchors Graciela Moreno and Jason Oliveira host the special focusing on local programs connecting families with nutritious food and promoting fitness.
Viewers can also stream live on ABC30's Connected TV apps on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV.
According to Feeding America, the number of children facing hunger in the United States rose during the pandemic from ten million in 2019 to nearly 12 million children in 2020.
Stories include:
ABC30 has long been dedicated to covering the important challenges and opportunities among youth in Central California. Children First is a year-round effort by KFSN. The award-winning program shows how the average person can make a difference in a child's life and highlights local organizations working with children. The Children First campaign includes half-hour programs like "Family, Food & Fitness," public service announcements and special stories that air on Action News.
Resources
Nutrition Education
MyPlate
Centers For Disease Control and Prevention
Valley Children's Hospital
Fresno Metro Ministry
TCOE Nutrition Education Obesity Prevention Program
Tulare County Health and Human Services
Food Resources
Central California Food Bank
Food Link-Tulare County
Feeding America
Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission
Fresno City College Ram Pantry
Fresno State Amendola Family Student Cupboard
Healthy Recipes
Valley Children's Hospital
Chef Shayna