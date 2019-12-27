FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After a day of opening Christmas presents, many people hit stores today to spend their gift cards or return those gifts that either didn't fit or perhaps it wasn't their style.The busiest days for returns are historically December 26 and 27."Got a lot of good gifts this year but some aren't going to fit in the house so doing a little bit of returning," said Kevin Seeto of Fresno.Whatever the reason, he's not alone, Americans return nearly $90 billion worth of gifts every year.According to the National Retail Federation, more than half of all shoppers say they will return or exchange any unwanted gifts within the first month after Christmas."We thought it would be really crowded but it seems not that many people are out," said Jodi Cox of Fresno.Stores we went to seemed to be well prepared for the day after Christmas madness.Shoppers like Patrick and Jodi Cox found the return aisle at one River Park retailer to be quick and painless."Our son, we bought him an XL and he needed XXL sweatshirt," said Cox.They say its the thought that counts, but there should be another saying that goes, "the couple that returns together, stays together.""We're just here returning gifts that we got each other," said Robert Gorman of Fresno.Every retailer and online store has its own return policy, so experts recommend checking the fine print before you head out to the store.If you are planning to return a gift, try to remember to bring the receipt, your ID, and don't open the package.