New Mr. Rogers Halloween costume has a different twist

HOUSTON, Texas -- If you watched "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" back in the day, the sweater might be familiar but that's about it.

There are now sexy Mr. Rogers' Halloween costumes for sale, and they cannot be unseen.

The costume is called "nicest neighbor" and features a red sweater crop top, shorty-short shorts and even hand puppets.

If this saucy costume has taken you aback, you aren't alone -- Twitter is going bonkers with the new costume and some reactions aren't kind.

"There are no words," one user tweeted.

"We are all doomed," wrote another.
