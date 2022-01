FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 21-year-old woman died in a crash along Highway 99 in Fresno County on Thursday morning.It happened around 2 am.The California Highway Patrol says the woman was northbound on the highway when, for an unknown reason, she lost control of her truck.The truck's front tire hit a concrete curb, and the vehicle hit a light pole before going up an embankment and overturning back down the hill.The truck landed on its roof.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.Officials believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.