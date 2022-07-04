fatal crash

1 killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash in downtown Fresno

One of the vehicles went down an embankment, where it crashed into a tree and started a grass fire. That driver has died.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in downtown Fresno.

The crash happened in the area of Highway 41 and Tulare Street on Monday afternoon.

According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), multiple vehicles were involved. At least one of the vehicles erupted in flames after the collision.

One of the vehicles went off the roadway and down an embankment, where it crashed into a palm tree and started a grass fire.

That driver has died.

Video from the scene shows the charred and crumpled vehicle, surrounded by blackened and burnt grass.

Firefighters, CHP units, and an ambulance are at the scene.

This story is developing and will be updated.
