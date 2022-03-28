fatal crash

Driver killed in head-on crash in Madera County, CHP says

(Shutterstock)

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash in Madera County.

It happened just after 7 pm on Sunday on Avenue 7 1/2, west of Firebaugh Boulevard.


CHP officers say an 89-year-old man was driving west on Avenue 7 1/2 when his truck drifted into the opposite lane.

A woman in an oncoming Toyota Venza swerved to avoid the truck, and her vehicle spun off the road.

That's when the man's truck collided head-on with a Toyota Sequoia driving east.

The 89-year-old man died at the scene. The man in the Toyota Sequoia suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to Madera hospital for treatment.


The woman in the Toyota Venza was not hurt.

CHP officers are still investigating the crash. They say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countycar crashfatal crashwrong waycrash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Pedestrian killed on Highway 180 in central Fresno, CHP says
1 killed, 1 injured after vehicle hits pedestrians in Visalia
Madera High student-athlete killed in motorcycle crash: Police
Pedestrian killed in crash near Mendota, CHP says
TOP STORIES
Man shot to death at central Fresno apartment complex
'CODA' wins best picture at Oscars: Full list of winners
Rain soaks Central CA | Full Accuweather Forecast here
Chris Rock won't press charges against Will Smith for Oscars slap
Zelenskyy: Ukraine seeking peace 'without delay' in talks
Man drowns in Lake Yosemite, deputies say
Industrial shipping crates catch fire in southeast Fresno
Show More
Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage after joke at wife's expense
1 killed in mobile home fire in Livingston, officials say
Pedestrian killed on Highway 180 in central Fresno, CHP says
Woman stabbed in west central Fresno, police say
Body found in Walmart parking lot in Selma, police say
More TOP STORIES News