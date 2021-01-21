Woman killed after SUV crashes into canal in Kings County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was killed after she crashed her SUV into a canal in Kings County on Wednesday night.The crash happened just after 10:30 pm on Highway 41 near Stratford.California Highway Patrol officers say witnesses saw a silver Toyota Highlander driving at high speeds along northbound Highway 41.The driver lost control of the SUV, hit a guardrail, and went into the canal, which was filled with about five feet of water.Dive teams from the Kings County Sheriff's Office helped the CHP get the car out of the water.The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. It's unclear if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.Officers are urging drivers to slow down when traveling along the highway."State Route 41 is dangerous. Slow down. It's never a good time to pass on the 41. Be patient, take your time, drive to the right like they always said," said CHP Officer Nathan Howard.