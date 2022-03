KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal crash in Kings County.It happened just before midnight on Interstate 5 near Highway 41, south of Kettleman City.Officers say two people were in the car. One of them died.Investigators have not said if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.Traffic along the I-5 is moving smoothly again after authorities cleared the crash scene.