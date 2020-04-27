fatal crash

1 killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Madera Co.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Madera County, the California Highway Patrol said on Monday morning.

It happened just after 9 a.m. on Highway 41 and Road 425.

Further details regarding the cause of the fatal crash were not immediately available.

Officials say traffic was backed up in the area but is now moving slowly.



This is a developing story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countychpfatal crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Teen killed in crash in northeast Fresno
Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash near Fresno, Tulare county line identified
Family mourns man killed in crash with runaway driver
One dead in crash after police pursuit in Central Fresno
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen killed in crash in northeast Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
Ten residents test positive for COVID-19 at Linwood Meadows
Clerk shoots armed suspect trying to rob liquor store in Lindsay
Pet grooming salons in Clovis can now open from Monday
Driver crashes while trying to pass another vehicle in central Fresno
Authorities searching for arsonist after Fresno building burns
Show More
IRS offering incentive pay to employees who return to work
COVID-19 stay-at-home order: Doctors debate when CA should reopen
Thief rips mailbox from ground in west central Fresno neighborhood
Newport Beach to consider closing beaches on weekends
Man hit in El Paso shooting dies months after attack
More TOP STORIES News