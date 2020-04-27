FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Madera County, the California Highway Patrol said on Monday morning.
It happened just after 9 a.m. on Highway 41 and Road 425.
Further details regarding the cause of the fatal crash were not immediately available.
Officials say traffic was backed up in the area but is now moving slowly.
This is a developing story.
1 killed in two-vehicle crash on Highway 41 in Madera Co.
FATAL CRASH
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News