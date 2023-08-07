Propane truck driver dies after being partially ejected in solo crash in Oakhurst

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating an ejection crash that killed a propane truck driver in Madera County.

On Sunday night, officers were called to Road 222 and Road 220 near Oakhurst for the crash.

Investigators say the driver of the truck was in one lane when they then veered into the other and hit the road shoulder.

The driver was partially ejected as the truck fell over onto its side, partially crushing the driver.

It's unknown how fast the truck was going.

The driver has not been identified.

Officers say Road 222 and Road 220 should be cleared within the next couple of hours, depending on how quickly the truck can be towed.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.