FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a semi-truck in Fresno County early Tuesday morning.It happened just after 1 am on Highway 180 near Belmont Avenue.Officers say the semi-truck was headed south when the driver heard a noise and stopped.The driver spotted a man on the ground in front of Gonzalez Towing. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.CHP officers are now working to gather information on what led up to the crash. They say the driver of the semi is cooperating with their investigation.