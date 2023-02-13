Driver killed in crash while racing down Blackstone, Fresno Police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver was killed after he crashed during a street race down a busy street in Fresno on Monday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

The crash happened around 2 pm in the area of Blackstone and San Jose Avenues.

Investigators say witnesses saw a Dodge Charger racing a truck down Blackstone just before the crash.

Officers say the Charger hit another truck on the road, spun into the intersection, and slammed into a third truck.

The driver of the Charger was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say he later died.

The drivers of the two trucks involved in the crash were injured and one of them needed to be taken to the hospital.

The truck involved in the race left the area and officers are working to identify the driver.

Northbound and southbound lanes of Blackstone from Shaw to Barstow Avenues are expected to be closed for the next several hours.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.