1 man dead following crash in northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man in his 30s is dead following a crash in northwest Fresno.

Officers responded to a call of a crash on Ashlan and Marks Avenues just after 10:45 a.m. Friday.

Police say the driver was heading north on Marks Avenue when they collided into the back of a work truck that was parked on the side of the road.

The driver was taken to the hospital, where they later died.

The identity of the driver has not been released.

Marks Avenue is closed as police conduct their investigation.

