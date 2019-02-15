Fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident near Clovis and Kings Canyon. Police say man in his 50s darted into road and was killed by a truck. Driver not at fault. pic.twitter.com/OvD1RW2xHV — Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) February 16, 2019

Police are at the scene of a fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian accident in southeast Fresno.The accident was reported at 8.30 p.m. on E. Kings Canyon Road and S. Clovis Avenue.Police said a man in his fifties darted onto the road and was killed by a truck.The driver of the truck is not at fault, according to police.(This story is developing. Please check back later for more details.)