Fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian accident in southeast Fresno

Police are at the scene of a fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian accident in southeast Fresno.

The accident was reported at 8.30 p.m. on E. Kings Canyon Road and S. Clovis Avenue.


Police said a man in his fifties darted onto the road and was killed by a truck.

The driver of the truck is not at fault, according to police.

(This story is developing. Please check back later for more details.)
