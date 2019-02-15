Fatal vehicle-vs-pedestrian accident in southeast Fresno

The accident was reported at 8.30 p.m. on E. Kings Canyon Road and S. Clovis Avenue.
Fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian accident near Clovis and Kings Canyon. Police say man in his 50s darted into road and was killed by a truck. Driver not at fault. pic.twitter.com/OvD1RW2xHV— Christina Fan (@ChristinaABC30) February 16, 2019
Police said a man in his fifties darted onto the road and was killed by a truck.
The driver of the truck is not at fault, according to police.
(This story is developing. Please check back later for more details.)