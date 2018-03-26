U.S. & WORLD

Indiana father drowns moments after pulling 3-year-old from sinking car

EMBED </>More Videos

A father died after saving his 3-year-old daughter from their sinking car. (KTRK)

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana --
A father died after saving his 3-year-old daughter from drowning in a pond in Indianapolis.

Police say the man stopped to talk to someone and left his daughter in the running car Sunday afternoon.

Somehow the girl hit the gear shift, putting the car into reverse.

The car and the little girl rolled into a pond.

The father and his friend ran into the pond to save her.

He got to the vehicle before it fully submerged and got the girl out safely.

Tragically, the man did not know how to swim and he drowned after saving his daughter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningchild in carchild rescuerescuewateru.s. & worldIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Study: Bacon, processed meats linked to breast cancer
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Popeyes serves up 24K gold chicken wings
Toddler shreds more than $1,000 in cash
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into refrigerator on Highway 168
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Show More
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
More News