Father and son rescued after car falls down embankment in Mariposa County

EMBED <>More Videos

Father, son rescued after car falls down embankment in Mariposa County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A road trip for a father and son could have ended in tragedy if it weren't for a firefighter.

The pair are recovering in the hospital after they were rescued.

The father and son were traveling through Mariposa County when their vehicle went off the road and down an embankment 400 to 500 feet on Highway 49.

But the wreckage wasn't visible from the road.

A CAL FIRE unit was passing by the area when a firefighter saw a downed road marker and pulled over to check it out.

That's when the vehicle was spotted down the hill.

The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team went into action and through the wind and rain, pulled the pair to the top.

The father and son were able to speak at the time of their rescue and were taken to a hospital for treatment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mariposa countyrescue
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
PD: UC Merced officer arrested for stalking and domestic violence
Fresno man arrested for parents' murders, 5th similar case in 6 months
Deliberations continue for Visalia man accused of murdering girlfriend
Crash victim dies after being run over by Merced police patrol car
2 arrested in connection to multiple crimes in Fresno, Madera counties
Merced College to close until Tuesday after reports of shots fired
40-year-old man arrested for Sanger homicide
Show More
Man accused of shooting, killing romantic rival arrested
PG&E to pay $55M to avoid criminal charges in 2 CA wildfires
Have gas prices peaked? What experts say as prices trend downward
Britney Spears announces she's pregnant
Storm to bring rain, snow to Central CA
More TOP STORIES News