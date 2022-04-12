Father and son rescued after car falls down embankment in Mariposa County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A road trip for a father and son could have ended in tragedy if it weren't for a firefighter.The pair are recovering in the hospital after they were rescued.The father and son were traveling through Mariposa County when their vehicle went off the road and down an embankment 400 to 500 feet on Highway 49.But the wreckage wasn't visible from the road.A CAL FIRE unit was passing by the area when a firefighter saw a downed road marker and pulled over to check it out.That's when the vehicle was spotted down the hill.The Mariposa County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue team went into action and through the wind and rain, pulled the pair to the top.The father and son were able to speak at the time of their rescue and were taken to a hospital for treatment.