FBI says Gilroy shooter had 'target list,' family releases statement

SAN FRANCISCO -- The FBI is opening a domestic terrorism investigation into the shooting that killed three people, including two children, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival , a law enforcement official said Tuesday.Nineteen-year-old gunman Santino William Legan fatally shot three people with a Romanian-made AK-47-style rifle before turning the gun on himself on July 28 at the popular festival. Thirteen others were injured.Authorities have not yet disclosed a possible motive in the case but said in a news conference Tuesday that the shooter was exploring violent ideologies.They're looking into who, if anyone, had advance knowledge of the shooting.The FBI says they have uncovered the shooter's "target list," which included religious institutions, federal buildings, courtrooms and political organizations, in addition to the garlic festival. They're now in the process of notifying groups across the country.Officials say that the festival shooter fired 39 rounds but had many more in his weapon and on his body. None of the victims were struck by friendly fire.