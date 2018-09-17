FBI: Wisconsin postal worker stole money from thousands of letters

EMBED </>More Videos

A postal worker was arrested in Wisconsin after she was caught stealing thousands of letters to pay bills.

A Wisconsin postal worker has been fired after the FBI caught her stealing mail.

Investigators found more than 6,000 opened envelopes in the woman's car. Some of the mail dated back to March 2017. Much of it was intended for people celebrating birthdays and special occasions.

Agents said the postal worker was caught in a sting that involved a $20 bill in an envelope. When the envelope was opened, it sent a signal to agents, who arrested the worker.

The postal worker told investigators she used the stolen money to take care of her children and pay bills.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mailmanpostal servicetheftu.s. & worldWisconsin
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News