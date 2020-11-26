Feed the Love with Disney and ABC30

Join ABC30 and our parent company, Disney as we Feed the Love this holiday season and inspire hope for people who need it most in our communities.
Visit our Feed the Love website to learn how you can bring joy and comfort to children and families in need through Feeding America, Toys for Tots and One Simple Wish.
Tuesday, December 1, 2020 is the National Day of Giving. Day of Giving is a time when donating time or funds to those less fortunate is encouraged. It's a great reminder to lift others up during a difficult year.
ABC30 is encouraging viewers and followers to give to Fresno/Madera Toys for Tots on this day.
Make your holiday donation go further at Disney store and https://www.shopdisney.com/ Disney will donate $1 to Toys for Tots for every new, unwrapped toy donated at a Disney store or a World of Disney store in the U.S. or online through shopDisney.com through Dec. 13, 2020.
Feeding America is the nation's largest hunger-relief organization with a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs that together provide food to more than 40 million people per year. You can donate locally to the Central California Food Bank.
One Simple Wish brings love, hope and joy to those impacted by foster care. They provide the public the opportunity to grant wishes of thousands of foster children to help brighten their lives.
