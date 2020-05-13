Coronavirus

70-year-old man spends 45 days at Kaiser Permanente, beats COVID-19

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Signs of support lined the hallway as cheers filled the room for 70-year-old Ronald Hall.

In the end, he and his wife embraced for the first time in more than a month, celebrating his victory in the battle against COVID-19.

"I'm grateful to be alive," Hall said.

Hill was discharged from Kaiser Permanente on Tuesday.

He checked into the hospital on March 28, just two days after he tested positive.

Family members say he had a cough and sore throat after a trip to Los Angeles and went to the hospital.

Soon after, he took a turn for the worst, developing a bacterial infection while fighting the virus.

"With the severity of his symptoms, he had to be paralyzed to be able to let his lungs recover from the infection," says Dr. Robert Ferdman. "In the ICU, he developed a stroke as well."

"I was in the hospital and all of a sudden I was in intensive care," Hall said.

Until Hill slowly starting showing signs of improvement.

"Slowly, we saw signs of improvement with the antibiotics and some of the treatments," Dr. Ferdman said.

Soon, doctors were able to remove his tracheal tube. Hill was eating and sitting up on his own.

He's officially COVID-free after 45 days in the hospital.

"To see how he looked today, it was a miracle," says John Hill, Ronald's brother.

And as he left, he shared a warning for others to heed.

"If you haven't been checked out, go get checked out," he said.

Hill now heads to rehab to strengthen his legs before he gets to return home.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirus californiacoronaviruskaiser permanentecovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Central California coronavirus cases
Mariposa County continuing process of re-opening businesses
CSU campuses, including Fresno State, suspending in-person classes through fall semester
Clovis West grad authors kids book about social distancing
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Miguel Arias, protesters give different sides of story of confrontation
Central California coronavirus cases
Fresno firefighters battle multiple grass fires Tuesday
CSU campuses, including Fresno State, suspending in-person classes through fall semester
Newsom reveals guidelines for CA restaurants to open dine-in services
Repeat offenders repeatedly released under $0 bail, including Christmas Tree Lane criminal
Firefighters warn of freeway fire risks after battling dozens of grass fires
Show More
Tulare County continues to see large COVID-19 case increases
Mariposa County continuing process of re-opening businesses
Fresno man arrested for using hidden cameras to produce child pornography
Fresno Co. Board of Supervisors unveils small business grant program
CARES Act impacting accessibility for emergency financial aid for students
More TOP STORIES News