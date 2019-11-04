lottery

Man wins $1 million in the lottery - for the second time

Rolf Rhodes may be one of the luckiest men in the world.

Rhodes won $1 million this week in the Massachusetts $4 million instant jackpot game - but that's not the first time.

He also won $1 million back in 2018 but chose the one-time payout so he actually took home $650,000.

This time, he chose to get the full million in twenty yearly installments.
