Personal Finance

Survey: Millennials expect to receive financial help from parents until their 30s

When it comes to financing your kids, is there a cutoff?

Most young Americans say they expect to be on the family payroll into their 30s.

This is according to TD Ameritrade's new "Young Money Survey."

Ask the parents, and their opinion is most definitely different when it comes to their millennial offspring.

They call it "embarrassing" for kids to rely on them for financial help past the age of 27.

Here's the problem.

The study, released Tuesday, examines the money habits of today's young adults.

They found a great deal of today's millennials are having a hard time budgeting and saving, mostly because of student loan debt.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeparentingmoneybig talkers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News