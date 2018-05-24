CONSUMER WATCH

Using artificial intelligence to save

EMBED </>More Videos

Apps are using artificial intelligence to give you a money-hunting assistant within your everyday life. (KFSN)

By
Think you simply have no money to set aside for savings? Now, apps are using artificial intelligence -- also known as AI -- to give you a money-hunting assistant in your everyday life.

The apps analyze accounts and activities in real time, looking for bits of money here and there to help you set aside money you won't miss.

Others set aside money based on goals. That's what busy mom and wife Nasreen Stump is doing. She uses the app Qapital, "I mean it's essentially the high tech equivalent of having a bunch of jars in front of you and seeing them fill up for what you want," she says.

Using AI, it has you set rules so that if you do something specific, like spend less than $20 a week on coffee, you trigger the app to send a specified amount of money into an account set aside for a goal, like a vacation or car fund.

Nasreen likes to put aside her spare change, saying, "Every single time we spend, it's rounding up and putting some money aside for that."

Her app is just one of several AI savings apps. There's also Chime and Digit, which continually monitors your checking account. "It reviews your spending habits for the month and can then tell you how much you can afford to save and automatically does that and puts that away into a separate account," says consumer savings guru Andrea Woroch.

Some apps even help with investments, like Acorns.

Woroch explains the apps' AI is a form of something called 'digital nudging,' "They may not even think they can afford to save or they don't know how to do their investments. So, if they just set it up one time and it keeps doing it for them, that it just makes it that much easier."

Some of the apps are free, and others have fees, so check that carefully and confirm any app you choose is FDIC insured.

Woroch says, "I think we're going to see a lot more banks, credit cards, and other financial institutions implementing various apps and online sites that are going to be using artificial intelligence to help people better manage their money."

Nasreen thinks it's a game-changer for her, adding, "Once I went in after that first week and saw how much I had saved without realizing it, then I kind of realized it could be a game, and I could really play around with it and segment different opportunity areas and things that we could save on."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financesavingsmobile appconsumer watch
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CONSUMER WATCH
Should you still trust Facebook?
Consumer Watch: Toaster Takeover
Make your cell-phone battery last longer
Beware buying a used rental car
Add more fruit to your kids lunch
More consumer watch
PERSONAL FINANCE
Disney World to offer cheaper park tickets on less busy days
Elon Musk hit with SEC complaint alleging he made false statements about taking Tesla private
Security of peer to peer payment services
What to do when your bank's website goes down
Rare coin fetches $4.56 million at auction in Philly
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News