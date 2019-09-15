Fire causes extensive damage to northwest Fresno room

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno firefighters responded to a fire that began in an upstairs closet in northwest Fresno.
Officials say smoke caused by burning plastic was visible from the upstairs room as they arrived at the home on Morris and La Paz Avenues.
Crews were able to contain the blaze to the single upstairs room, but damages were extensive.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
