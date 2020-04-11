Tulare County firefighters battle large house fire in London

LONDON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County firefighters put out a large house fire Saturday morning in London.
Crews were called out to the abandoned home on Road 56 at Avenue 377 around 5:30 a.m.
An ABC30 Insider sent a video of the large flames that broke out.
Firefighters worked quickly and knocked down the flames, but they are still on scene investigating what sparked the fire.
