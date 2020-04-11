house fire

Tulare County firefighters battle large house fire in London

LONDON, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tulare County firefighters put out a large house fire Saturday morning in London.

Crews were called out to the abandoned home on Road 56 at Avenue 377 around 5:30 a.m.

An ABC30 Insider sent a video of the large flames that broke out.

Firefighters worked quickly and knocked down the flames, but they are still on scene investigating what sparked the fire.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
london tulare countyhouse firetulare county
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Fire damages attic of 100-year-old Visalia home
Family of five escapes large house fire in east central Fresno
UPDATE: Man killed in northwest Fresno apartment fire
Abandoned home in Parlier catches fire overnight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Show More
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
6 Tulare County nursing homes now reporting cases of COVID-19
138 employees at Hanford meat plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News