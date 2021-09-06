Firefighters douse fire burning at north Fresno restaurant

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters stopped a large fire from burning through a north Fresno restaurant on Monday morning.

The fire was reported shortly before 6:30 am at the BJ's Kountry Kitchen on Shaw and Blackstone Avenues.

When crews arrived, they found smoke rising from the restaurant's roof.

Firefighters were able to get everyone inside out of the building.

Officials tell Action News that they've previously responded to other fires at this location. It's unclear if the building was damaged by the flames.

Authorities have shut down part of northbound Blackstone Avenue at Fairmont.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

