Investigation underway after fire starts in Selma church

SELMA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire officials are investigating the cause of a church fire in Selma.

At around 9 Saturday morning, crews arrived at Highland Avenue and Art Gonzales Parkway for reports of a commercial fire.

When firefighters got there they say the fire was inside a storage area.

Officials say members from the church were still inside looking for animals.

Fire crews were able to safely get them out.

Authorities say the main part of the church was not damaged.

"There's severe damage to the inside of the structure," Selma Fire Captain Jesse Gomez says. "The main part of the church was not damaged fire fighters were able to make a quick stop to the fire before it extended to the main part of the church."

Arson investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.