1 killed in head-on crash near Firebaugh, CHP says

EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed in head-on crash near Firebaugh, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers say one person has died after a head-on crash near Firebaugh.

Officers say it happened around 7 pm Thursday near Avenue 7 1/2 just west of Firebaugh Blvd.

Officers say the driver of a Ford was going east on Avenue 7 1/2 when the driver of a Mazda veered in the way of the Ford.

The cars crashed head-on and the driver of the Mazda died at the scene. Officers say he was a man in his 50's.

The driver of the Ford suffered a fractured leg and was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center.

Officers say the man killed was either not wearing his seatbelt or not wearing it correctly.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
firebaughfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
Show More
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
Woman attacked by buck in Yosemite National Park, officials say
Miracle's holiday cocktail pop-up back at Fresno's Modernist
More TOP STORIES News