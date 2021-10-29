1 killed in head-on crash near Firebaugh, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Highway Patrol officers say one person has died after a head-on crash near Firebaugh.Officers say it happened around 7 pm Thursday near Avenue 7 1/2 just west of Firebaugh Blvd.Officers say the driver of a Ford was going east on Avenue 7 1/2 when the driver of a Mazda veered in the way of the Ford.The cars crashed head-on and the driver of the Mazda died at the scene. Officers say he was a man in his 50's.The driver of the Ford suffered a fractured leg and was airlifted to Community Regional Medical Center.Officers say the man killed was either not wearing his seatbelt or not wearing it correctly.