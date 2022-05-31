fire

Firefighters battling grass fire near Madera/Fresno County line; evacuations issued

The fire, which is about 50 to 60 acres, was reported at 10:45 am near Avenue 7 1/2 and River Drive by the San Joaquin River.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to stop a grass fire burning near Firebaugh and threatening structures.

The fire, which is about 50 to 60 acres, was reported at 10:45 am Tuesday near Avenue 7 1/2 and River Drive by the San Joaquin River.

Several crews from the Firebaugh Fire Department and CAL FIRE Madera-Mariposa-Merced unit have responded. We're told Fresno County Cal Fire is also responding.

Authorities said the fire is threatening homes. An evacuation order has been issued for residents in the area of Avenue 7 1/2 and River Drive. Officials said those residents need to leave now because there is an immediate threat to life.

In a social media post, the Firebaugh Police Department said the public should avoid the following areas: behind Dunkle Park, Jogging Trail, River Lane, River Drive and Lake JoAllen.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
madera countyfresno countyfirebaughevacuationfire
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Northeast Fresno church damaged by fire
Massive fire started by possible arsonist destroys Fresno home
Fire at auto facility south of Fresno 100% contained, officials say
Man killed in fire at recording studio in Hollywood, authorities say
TOP STORIES
Man and woman killed in southeast Fresno shooting
Authorities ID 65-year-old man shot to death in Tulare County
Video raises question about delayed police response in Uvalde
Fresno area's holiday weekend sees multiple domestic violence attacks
Corcoran man arrested, accused of child sex abuse
Life in limbo for family of Fresno hit-and-run, dragging victim
Uvalde grieves, says goodbyes at visitations, funerals
Show More
Boy says teacher played dead after being shot in Uvalde classroom
1 killed, 3 hospitalized after Fresno County crash
Global toll of mysterious hepatitis in children rises to 650 cases
Study shows how COVID symptoms evolved between delta, omicron
Biden to meet Fed chair as inflation bites US pocketbooks
More TOP STORIES News