Firefighters battling grass fire near Madera/Fresno County line; evacuations issued

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to stop a grass fire burning near Firebaugh and threatening structures.The fire, which is about 50 to 60 acres, was reported at 10:45 am Tuesday near Avenue 7 1/2 and River Drive by the San Joaquin River.Several crews from the Firebaugh Fire Department and CAL FIRE Madera-Mariposa-Merced unit have responded. We're told Fresno County Cal Fire is also responding.Authorities said the fire is threatening homes. An evacuation order has been issued for residents in the area of Avenue 7 1/2 and River Drive. Officials said those residents need to leave now because there is an immediate threat to life.In a social media post, the Firebaugh Police Department said the public should avoid the following areas: behind Dunkle Park, Jogging Trail, River Lane, River Drive and Lake JoAllen.