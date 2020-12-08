Kingsburg firefighter struck by hit-and-run driver while standing on sidewalk

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A firefighter with the Kingsburg Fire Department was hit by a car while he was standing on a city sidewalk on Tuesday.The department says the firefighter was at an apartment complex in the area of 10th Ave. and Ventura St. taking pictures after a small fire from early Tuesday morning.That's when a vehicle traveling on 10th Ave. hit the firefighter and fled the area. The crew that was with the firefighter at the complex began treatment before he was transported to a local trauma center.The department says the firefighter is "in good spirits" as injuries are being assessed by doctors. The extent of his injuries and the whereabouts of the driver are unknown at this time.No further information was immediately available.