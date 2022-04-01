Firefighters take part in active shooter training in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters from across the state took part in an active shooter training session in Fresno Thursday.The simulation was part of the annual California Officer Training Symposium that welcomes nearly 500 fire service professionals to the downtown area.A special training session offered firefighters a chance to sharpen their skills while learning how to better handle an active shooter scenario."We have anywhere from volunteers from Madera County all up the way to the Santa Monica Fire Department. The skill level and knowledge level is across the board and everyone is taking something from these classes. It's a really good training," Fresno Fire Dept. Batt. Chief Chad Tucker said.Firefighters and first responders ran through various drills inside the former Fresno Bee building in what to do in the event of an actual emergency situation.Distracting lights and sounds, as well as people made up to look injured were all part of the hands-on training that allows crews to also get a better idea of how to interact with law enforcement when a gunman is on the loose."Those guys will go in and attempt to make contact with the shooter and then the Fire Department will come in, make patient contact and try to get the patients out to a safe location," Tucker said.This was the first time in almost three years crews were able to get together and participate in this special training since the pandemic began.