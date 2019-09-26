FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- As the seasons change, and the temperatures fall, the risk of wildfires taking off in the Valley is still there.
Fresno County CAL FIRE Batallion Chief Seth Brown says with cooler weather, people tend to let their guard down.
But Brown tells Action News the wet weather we experienced this past winter and spring is all the reason to be on the lookout for potentially large fires.
"If the winds come through and accelerate the speed of the fire spread that's a challenge for us and fueled moisture that really break down to how dry is the fuel," Brown said.
Over the past week, there have been 180 new wildfires in California, 141 were within CAL FIRE's jurisdiction.
While those numbers are smaller in comparison to last year, fire officials say there are still months left in wildfire season and large fires can pick up.
"There is still fire danger. We cannot be complacent the state of California the vegetation type Mediterranean climate dries out our vegetation so fast and makes it susceptible to fire, we have to be prepared going through November," said Scott Mclean with CAL FIRE.
Brown says the time to prepare is now. He encourages people to download the CAL FIRE Ready, Set, Go app.
"The ready part is keeping defensible space up a buffer zone, set is making sure you have evacuation plan and supplies in case you do need to evacuate and go make sure you know where you are going to go to get to a safe place," he said.
Simple tips firefighters say will be helpful when those large wildfires break out.
Because right now it is just the calm before the storm.
"Do not let your guard down, keep your guard up," Brown said.
As weather changes, firefighters are preparing for what could be a busy fire season
WILDFIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News