Fresno Fire is assisting NCFPD with a #HOUSEFIRE on the 2100 Blk of N. Vista. FFD Engine 16 first on scene going into rescue mode. pic.twitter.com/f3ajpHn4Ff — Fresno Fire PIO (@FresnoFire) April 8, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno firefighters are battling a house fire in west central Fresno early Wednesday morning.The fire was first reported around 6 a.m. at house on North Vista and West McKinley Avenue.Officials say there were initial reports that people might still be in the house.The cause of the fire is under investigation.