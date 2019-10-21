Firefighters battle massive house fire in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to put out a massive house fire burning just southeast of Fresno.It was first reported around 3 a.m. Monday at a home on Temperance near Church.Fire officials say the home is abandoned and the flames were so massive when they arrived, that they had to take a defensive approach to fight the blaze.Also adding another safety challenge was a power line down across the chain-link fence surrounding the home.Firefighters had to keep their distance until PG&E could come in and make sure the power was off to the home ensuring the fence was not energized.No word on a cause at this time.It's also not yet known if transients may have been inside.