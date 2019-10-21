FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are working to put out a massive house fire burning just southeast of Fresno.
It was first reported around 3 a.m. Monday at a home on Temperance near Church.
Fire officials say the home is abandoned and the flames were so massive when they arrived, that they had to take a defensive approach to fight the blaze.
Also adding another safety challenge was a power line down across the chain-link fence surrounding the home.
Firefighters had to keep their distance until PG&E could come in and make sure the power was off to the home ensuring the fence was not energized.
No word on a cause at this time.
It's also not yet known if transients may have been inside.
Firefighters battle massive house fire in Fresno County
HOUSE FIRE
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News