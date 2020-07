FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of firefighters are battling two large house fires in Clovis on Friday afternoon.Fire crews responded to two homes on fire in a neighborhood on Keats and Harvard Avenues.A plume of smoke could be from as far as downtown Fresno. Firefighters on the scene attacked the flames with water as a fire alarm blared.Further information on what caused the fire has not yet been released.