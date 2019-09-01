Firefighters battling 400-acre wildfire in Tulare County, 10 percent contained

Update #CreekFire19 East of Woodlake CA, 400 Acres, 10% Contained. The fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/99G3i832ae — CAL FIRE Tulare Unit (@CALFIRE_TUU) September 1, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a 400-acre wildfire in Tulare County, the CAL FIRE Tulare Unit says.The Creek Fire broke out Saturday afternoon on Dry Creek and Lomitas Drive east of Woodlake. So far, crews have 10% containment.CAL FIRE Tulare officials say no structures are currently threatened, but forward progress of the flames has not been stopped. No injuries have been reported.The cause of the fire is under investigation.