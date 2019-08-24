Firefighters douse Clovis apartment fire, $100,000 in damages reported

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire burned through a Clovis apartment Friday night causing thousands of dollars in damages, firefighters say.
Clovis Fire responded to the Briarwood Apartments on Alamos Avenue near Shaw and Villa just before 8 p.m.
Crews were able to contain the flames to one unit. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.
Officials say the blaze caused $100,000 in damages.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
