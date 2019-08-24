apartment fire

Firefighters douse Clovis apartment fire, $100,000 in damages reported

Clovis Fire responded to the Briarwood Apartments on Alamos Avenue near Shaw and Villa just before 8 p.m.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A fire burned through a Clovis apartment Friday night causing thousands of dollars in damages, firefighters say.

Clovis Fire responded to the Briarwood Apartments on Alamos Avenue near Shaw and Villa just before 8 p.m.

RELATED: What could have helped control the fire near Fresno State that destroyed 14 homes

Crews were able to contain the flames to one unit. No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one was injured.

Officials say the blaze caused $100,000 in damages.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

RELATED: Kingsburg family heartbroken after having 11 goats stolen

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
clovisclovisfireapartment fire
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
APARTMENT FIRE
Families displaced after apartment fire near Fresno State
Residents get first look at destruction caused by 3-alarm apartment fire
Fire investigators say closest hydrant to apartment complex wasn't working
Man scales building to reach mom's 15th-floor apartment during fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FUSD trustee questions program offering students access to reproductive care
Andy Hall named as new Fresno Police Chief
Ways to protect yourself from mosquito bites
What a Fresno woman is going through after suffering from West Nile Virus
Joseph Ward denied request to represent himself in court
Woman's emotional plea for answers to find her brother's killer
Amazon rainforest fires: Firefighting plane from CA arrives in Brazil
Show More
Visalia woman found with cocaine, marijuana in her home
Donkey trapped on Lake McClure island for 3 years rescued
McLane High School breaking in newly improved stadium
KCSO detectives searching for Tachi Palace stabbing suspect
27 people injured after train derailment in Sacramento
More TOP STORIES News